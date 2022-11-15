You will no longer be able to troll celebrities endorsing Samsung but using iPhone to tweet

We all have been through that phase where we used to check if the tweet was made using an Android smartphone or an iPhone. Well, it seems there will soon be no more partiality. Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk on Monday tweeted saying that the microblogging platform will soon get rid of the labels ‘Twitter for iPhone’ and ‘Twitter for Android’ from Twitter.

I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong.



Same app in US takes ~2 secs to refresh (too long), but ~20 secs in India, due to bad batching/verbose comms. Actually useful data transferred is low. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

It is expected that once this is implemented, it will be one of the biggest changes Twitter will do away with.



Elon Musk, however, did not mention the exact date from when this new change will come, until then users will continue seeing these labels under the tweets. Although he did mention the reason for taking such a step, he said that putting such information wastes screen space.



It is expected that with the removal of these labels, at least the demeaning of people on Twitter will stop where people would be discriminated against or judged for the medium, they used for posting.



Users were also judged for promoting Android-related tweets from iPhone smartphones.



Other than this, Elon Musk had recently also tweeted apologising for the fact that the app was working very slowly. In his tweet, he even mentioned a few countries. After this, one of the Twitter employees commented which led to a war of words on the microblogging platform. Elon Musk finally finished the conversation by firing the employee.



Lastly, the Twitter Blue verification checkmark is all set to come this week. This will be the second time it will be launched. Previously, upon the launch of blue tick verification, all impersonators took this opportunity to change their account names to famous personalities such as Elon Musk and filled the platform with trolls.

