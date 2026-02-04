Social Media giant Meta recieved a bashing from the top most court in India. The Supreme Court of India reprimanded the company over it’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp’s privacy policy. According to NDTV report the warning came while the court was hearing cases related to WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy, which allows user data to be shared with Meta and its other companies. This policy has been under legal scrutiny for years, with regulators and users questioning how personal data is being used.

What did the court say?

“Sometimes even we have difficulty understanding your policies…” the court ripped into Meta and WhatsApp after being told of an ‘opt out’ clause, “… so how will people living in rural Bihar understand them? This is a way of committing theft of private information. We won’t allow it.”

“If a message is sent to a doctor on WhatsApp… that you are feeling under the weather… and the doctor sends some medicine prescriptions, immediately you start seeing ads…”

What is the case?

The controversy around WhatsApp began in 2021 when WhatsApp announced changesin it’s privacy policy that expanded data sharing with Meta. This decision led to investigations by Indian regulators.

In 2024, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) fined Meta over Rs. 213 crore, saying WhatsApp had misused its dominant position in the market.

The CCI also ordered WhatsApp to stop sharing certain types of user data with Meta for advertising and business purposes.

Meta challenged this decision. While the NCLAT later upheld the fine, it allowed limited data sharing to continue. Now, the Supreme Court is reviewing the matter again.

What the Supreme court order means?

The Supreme court expressed concern that user data could be used to show targeted ads or influence behaviour, even if messages are encrypted. It noted that data patterns can still reveal personal habits, interests, and preferences.

Therefore until a final decision is made, the Supreme Court has temporarily stopped WhatsApp from sharing user data with Meta. The case could have a big impact on how tech companies operate in India.

ALSO READ Moltbook explained: An AI social network like Facebook and Reddit where bots talk without humans

For the Indian users, f WhatsApp this legal battle could decide how safe their personal data really is. Moreover it gives a message that global tech companies must fully respect India’s digital laws.

As a result, the Rs 213 crore penalty was imposed, which Rohatgi and Kapil Sibal today told the court had been deposited.

In January 2025 Meta and WhatsApp challenged that order. And in November 2025 the law tribunal set aside a five-year hold on WhatsApp sharing data, though it upheld the penalty.