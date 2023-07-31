You can now watch 4 streams together on your YouTube TV: How to do it and other details

YouTube is all set to roll out a new feature that will allow users to watch up to four streams at the same time. This Multiview feature can be accessed on a Smart TV or any other streaming device like a Chromecast or Fire TV Stick.

This new feature lets users watch various pre-selected live games along with Primetime Channel. With this capability, one can watch various sporting events while keeping tabs on news channels. The users will be able to watch a live show while they engage in a live conversation or any discussion on social media.

In a blog post, YouTube explains that these multiviews are pre-set groups of four live games. All of these are displayed together in a single stream. As per the blog, this feature would appear on the user’s streaming device or their smart TV’s YouTube app. One may see it on the Home tab, under “Recommended multiviews.” One can also spot it in the Watch Next recommendations while they enjoy watching their live games.

Users can also see multiviews available on any Primetime Channel’s homepage. Subscribers to Primetime channels like the National Football League (NFL) or the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) can access the feature.

When a user chooses a Multiview to watch, the other games that are included open up on the screen. By default, the audio of the top-left stream will be played and highlighted. As per the YouTube blog post, if a user wishes to change the audio, they can utilise the directional pad on their remote to play a different stream. To utilise captions and the audio track on this new feature, one can press down until they reach the player controls. This will allow users to toggle captions and audio tracks.

Further, YouTube noted that if a user wishes to view the selected stream on full screen, they can simply press Select on their remotes, and to return to the Multiview window, they can simply press Back on their remotes.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook