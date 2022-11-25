You can finally buy the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in India: Check full specs, price, other details

Asus is ready to ship the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, almost five months after launching them in India alongside global markets. Both phones are going on sale starting from today— November 25— across Vijay Sales and Asus stores. ROG Phone 6 price in India is set at Rs 71,999 for a version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. ROG Phone 6 Pro will set buyers back by Rs 89,999 for a model with 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The differences between the pro and non-pro ROG Phone 6 are limited to the aesthetics (and RAM capacity). The ROG Phone 6 Pro has a programmable colour AMOLED display on the back. The ROG Phone 6 has more regular RGB lighting. ROG Phone 6 comes in phantom black and storm white finishes. ROG Phone 6 Pro comes in sole white.

Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro specs, features

Spec-wise both phones are similar. You get a 6.78-inch 1080p AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate in both the phones. The panel can peak 1200nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage which is expandable. ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro run Android 12.

Asus claims the ROG Phone 6 series comes with improved thermals over the last model. The setup includes a bigger vapour chamber (up by 30 percent) and graphite sheet (up by 85 percent) over the last generation ROG Phone. Together it’s rated to lower the CPU temperature by up to 10-degree Celsius.

Powering the package is a 6,000mAh battery split into two 3,000mAh cells and you get dual USB C ports for charging. The ROG Phone 6 series supports 65W fast wired charging but in India, Asus is bundling a 30W charger in the box.

For photography, you get a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor paired with a 13MP ultrawide, and another 5MP macro. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package are dual front-firing speakers, triple microphones, headphone jack, and IPX4 splash resistance.