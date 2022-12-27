Year-ender: 10 tech products from Microsoft, Apple, Google, others that were shut down in 2022

As the year comes to an end, some applications and features also did. Services from various companies like Google, Facebook, Apple and so on were halted this year.

Microsoft Internet Explorer- After 25 years, the Microsoft Internet Explorer (IE) has been halted. The company explained. “But the web has evolved and so have browsers. Incremental improvements to Internet Explorer couldn’t match the general improvements to the web at large, so we started fresh. Microsoft Edge is a faster, more secure and modern browser—the best browser for Windows—designed for today’s internet.”

iPod Touch- It was introduced 20 years ago and was a popular choice back then. But in May 2022, it was announced by Apple that the iPhone-iPod hybrid device will not be available any longer as all its supplies have run out. It has put an end to the iPod product line.

Apple iCloud Documents and Data service- It was introduced back in 2014. It was a system that synced data from different apps and made them available across various devices automatically. It has now been discontinued and the company said, “iCloud Drive allows you to easily store, access, and share files with friends and family. Documents that you store in iCloud Drive stay up to date across all of your devices, and you can access them from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or PC.”

Google Stadia- The services will remain live till 18 January 2023 and it will shut after that. The vice president of Stadia, GM Phil Harrison said, “while Stadia’s approach to streaming games for consumers was built on a strong technology foundation, it hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected so we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.”

YouTube Go app- It was launched in 2016 and shut in August 2022. It included a suite feature that focused on data cost, poor signal strength and the use of SD carters on Android devices. It was first launched in India and it was then released in 130 more countries.

Facebook Gaming- This application shut down in October 2022 and after two years of launch. The company said “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since this app first launched.”

Instagram IGTV, Hyperlapse and Boomerang- In a blog post, the company explained that halting IGTV aims towards making the video platform of the application as simple as possible. Boomerang launched in 2015 and Hyperlapse launched in 2014 were pulled out too.

Intel Optane memory- Development of Optane products was discontinued by Intel and the company explained, “While we believe Optane is a superb technology, it has become impractical to deliver products at the necessary scale as a single-source supplier of Optane technology.”

Google Duplex for Web – This mobile-based product that made use of AI to make phone calls has now been shut.

Google Currents- It was introduced back in 2019 but has now been shut after being by Google Plus.

ALSO READ | Tech Bytes year-ender: Top journaling apps of 2022

ALSO READ | Twitter in 2022: From paid blue tick to community notes & live tweeting, top features that made headlines | Tech Bytes year-ender