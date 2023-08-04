Xiomi pulls the plug on Mi Music, app removed from Play Store

Xiaomi’s music streaming app, Mi Music, is nowhere to be found in the Play Store in India. With regulatory pressure mounting, Xiaomi has quietly removed its music player and streaming software. This is the latest in a string of businesses it has shut down in the country.

Back in May of 2018, Xiaomi launched Mi Music and Mi Video online streaming services in India. Hungama, one of India’s major multimedia streaming services, powered the Mi Music service. The site provided more than 10 million free songs in 13 different local languages. The app description in the Play Store read, “Get unlimited access to millions of music, curated playlists, and content from your favorite artists. This is the music app for you to listen to online and offline music.”

According to reports, the firm has discontinued a number of service offerings in India since last year. In October of last year, Xiaomi closed down its financial services division in the nation, which included the Mi Credit loan app. The business stopped providing its cloud backup service globally at the same time. Zilli, a short-form video app, was also terminated by the phone manufacturer earlier this year.

In 2020, the Indian government also outlawed a number of Chinese apps, including TikTok, Shein, and UC Browser, as well as Xiaomi’s browser, video call, and community app. The government moved to take such a step, citing a threat to national security as the reason. In February 2022, the government directed the ban of more apps that either originated in China or had a Chinese connection.

Due to a governmental crackdown on tax evasion issues and an executive departure, Xiaomi has experienced difficulties in India. Manu Kumar Jain, a longtime top executive who managed Xiaomi’s expansion in India from the outset, quit the business last year. The business made layoffs earlier this year in order to streamline its operations and reduce costs.

