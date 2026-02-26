2026 is expected to be an important year for Xiaomi in India, with growth across multiple categories. The company expanded its presence in the premium TV segment, recording a sixfold increase in QLED sales in 2025. Its new 75-inch TV reflects rising demand for larger screens and improved display quality. Xiaomi is now extending its focus on flagship products to the tablet segment.

The category itself is evolving rapidly. In Q4 2025, 81 percent of tablets shipped were productivity-focused, reflecting changing consumer expectations around performance, multitasking, and professional use cases.

In response to this shift, the company is prioritising meaningful flagship innovation.

“As we strengthen our premium ecosystem push in 2026, we see tablets as a high-potential category aligned with evolving consumer expectations for performance, portability, and seamless device integration. Structured EMI programs, combined with longer device lifecycles in categories like tablets, ensure that consumers can access flagship innovation without financial strain. As longevity improves, overall ownership value strengthens, enabling consumers to upgrade confidently while maintaining strong value for experience,” Sudhin Mathur, COO, Xiaomi India told Financial Express.

Xiaomi recorded 6 percent growth in CY2025, and in Q1 2025, Xiaomi Pad 7 accounted for approximately 36 percent of premium tablet sales. As India’s premium market matures, consumers are seeking meaningful innovation and immersive experiences. The brand’s focus is on strengthening its position through consistent flagship execution, deeper ecosystem integration, and disciplined premium expansion rather than short-term share gains.

“Our focus is on engineering depth, advanced display technology, refined design, and seamless ecosystem integration rather than price alone. The strong response to Xiaomi Pad 7 reinforces that consumers are willing to engage with flagship-grade innovation in this category,” Mathur noted.

Xiaomi is planning to introduce new software features tailored specifically for its tablets, aiming to enhance productivity and overall user experience. These upgrades are expected to focus on smarter tools and improved system integration to make its tablets more versatile for everyday tasks.

“AI will play a central role in the future of computing across categories. Our approach is to integrate AI in ways that enhance productivity, creativity, and seamless inter-device collaboration. Through Xiaomi HyperOS and Xiaomi HyperAI, we embed intelligence across hardware and software. We also integrate capabilities such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search to improve productivity and everyday usability,” he said.

Xiaomi has confirmed that its next flagship tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 8, will launch in India on February 28 at 6:30 PM IST, alongside the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. An Amazon landing page has revealed key specifications, including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and a 9,200mAh battery. Details about pricing and availability will be shared at the launch event.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, unveiled in 2025, is positioned in Qualcomm’s premium sub-flagship segment. This indicates Xiaomi is aiming to deliver strong performance for gaming, multitasking, and creative tasks at a price below ultra-premium devices. The listing also confirms compatibility with the Focus Pen Pro stylus and a Focus Keyboard featuring backlit keys and a gesture-supported touchpad, highlighting the tablet’s productivity-focused features.

“The upcoming Xiaomi Pad 8 will build on the success of Pad 7, reinforcing our flagship innovation philosophy beyond smartphones. It brings stronger engineering depth, advanced display technology, a thinner and lighter premium design, and improved battery efficiency to elevate the overall computing experience. The upcoming devices will bring together our strongest engineering capabilities and global collaborations, serving as proof of our ability to deliver uncompromised, best-in-class experiences in the high-end segment. India remains central to Xiaomi’s global strategy, and our tablet roadmap reflects that long-term commitment,” he concluded.