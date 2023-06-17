Xiaomi has announced a trio of bundle offers for its newly launched Pad 6 which will allow potential buyers to get the tablet and accessories like keyboard and stylus, together, at more affordable prices. The three bundles have been grouped under productivity, creativity, and entertainment tiers. The Xiaomi Pad along with the bundle offers will go on sale in India starting from June 21.

Xiaomi Pad 6 bundle offers: Details

Xiaomi will sell the Pad 6 6GB/128GB with cover at a price of Rs 25,498. The 8GB/256GB model will sell with the same cover at a price of Rs 27,498.

Xiaomi Pad 6 6GB/128GB with smart pen stylus and cover will be available for Rs 31,497. The 8GB/256GB model with the same bundled accessories will cost Rs 33,497.

Last but not the least, Xiaomi Pad 6 6GB/128GB with keyboard and stylus will sell for Rs 34,997. The 8GB/256GB model with the same bundle will cost Rs 36,997.

Xiaomi Pad 6 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage price otherwise is set at Rs 26,999. A model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 28,999. Xiaomi says it will offer ICICI Bank card users Rs 3,000 instant discount on purchases made using credit and debit EMI. Its dedicated keyboard accessory is priced at Rs 4,999, while its second-generation Xiaomi Smart Pen costs Rs 5,999. You can also get a separate case (without keyboard) for it at a price of Rs 1,499.

The products will be available across Xiaomi’s online store, Amazon and retail.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specs, features

The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 11-inch 2.8K resolution LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports Dolby Vision content. Under the hood, the tablet packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset and an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Xiaomi says the Pad 6 is a 2-day tablet and the bundled charger can top it up from 0-100% in under 100 minutes. Running the show is MIUI 14 software based on Android 13. Rounding off the package is a 13MP rear-facing and 8MP front camera and quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.