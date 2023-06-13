Xiaomi launched the Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earbuds alongside the Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet in India today. These budget TWS earbuds bring a dedicated low-latency mode and up to 30 hours of battery life with fast charging support included at an affordable price of Rs 1,399. General availability is pegged for June 20.

Redmi Buds 4 Active India price, availability

Redmi Buds 4 Active price in India is set at Rs 1,399 but for a limited period (from June 20-23) Xiaomi will sell it an “introductory” offer price of Rs 1,199.

The wireless earbuds will be available across Xiaomi’s online store, Amazon, Mi Home and retail starting from June 20.

Redmi Buds 4 Active specs, features, and everything else to know

The Redmi Buds 4 Active come with a sleek and minimal design. The earbuds weigh 3.6g individually while the charging case is 41.2g. Each earbud is rated IPX4 and features touch controls. You can double tap to play or pause music and answer a phone call, tap three times to skip a track and reject or end a call, and long press to invoke a 60ms low-latency mode.

Inside, you get a 12mm “bass pro” driver which is said to be engineered “to deliver unmatched dynamic audio performance and powerful bass.” These wireless earbuds also support Google’s fast pair and environmental noise cancellation. They pair over Bluetooth 5.3 and top out at SBC codec.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active are rated to deliver a combined battery life (including case) of up to 30 hours while the earbuds on their own can last for up to 5 hours on single charge. Fast charging over USB Type-C is available and Xiaomi claims a 10-minute top-up can give you about 90 minutes of playtime.