Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 12 5G phone in India today. The key USP of this Redmi phone is that it brings 5G connectivity and a premium glass back design at a starting price of Rs 11,999. It is joined by a 4G-only version, too, which is essentially the same phone minus 5G and one less camera. The Redmi 4G price in India starts at Rs 9,999. Both phones will be available for buying starting from August 4.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G India prices, availability

Redmi 12 5G 4GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999, 6GB/128GB for Rs 13,499 while the top-end 8GB/256GB model will set buyers back by Rs 15,499.

Redmi 12 4G 4GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. You can also get it with 6GB/128GB for Rs 11,499.

Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12 4G specs, features

Redmi 12 5G and 4G have the same design and share a lot of the same hardware as well. The biggest difference is the choice of chipset. The Redmi 12 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. The Redmi 12 4G on the other hand packs MediaTek’s Helio G88 under the hood. The Redmi 12 5G can get you more RAM and storage, too: up t0 8GB LPDDR4X and up to 256GB UFS2.2. The Redmi 12 4G tops out at 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Both phones support storage-expansion up to 1TB via hybrid micro-SD card slot.

The other difference is the camera count. The Redmi 12 5G has a dual camera setup with a 50MP main and 2MP depth. The Redmi 12 4G has a triple camera setup with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro. Both phones have the same 8MP selfie shooter.

Rest of the specs are standard across the board. So, we’re looking at the same 6.79-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The 4G model can top 550nits, the 5G version can only do 450nits. Both phones have a hole punch cut-out at the centre and unspecified Corning Gorilla Glass for protection.

The Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G both have a 5,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging.

A big USP of these phones is their glass back design. Xiaomi calls it “crystal glass”. The design is minimal. You get IP53 dust and splash resistance and an IR blaster in both phones. Running the show is Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 which is based on Android 13. Both phones are guaranteed to get 2 major OS and up to 3 years of security updates.

