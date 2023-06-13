Xiaomi launched the Pad 6 tablet in India today. Like its predecessor Pad 5, the Pad 6 makes premium all-metal design and high-end specs including Dolby Vision playback support accessible to the masses. You can think of it as Xiaomi’s answer to the OnePlus Pad. Xiaomi Pad 6 price in India starts at Rs 26,999 and general availability is pegged for June 21.

Xiaomi Pad 6 India price, availability

The Pad 6 has been launched in two memory configurations. Xiaomi Pad 6 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage price is set at Rs 26,999. A model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will set buyers back by Rs 28,999.

Xiaomi says it will offer ICICI Bank card users Rs 3,000 instant discount on purchases made using credit and debit EMI.

The tablet will be available across Xiaomi’s online store, Amazon and retail starting from June 21.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specs, features, and everything else to know

The Pad 6 has an all-metal unibody design. The build is sleek and minimal. The tablet weighs 490g and is only 6.51mm in thickness. The bezels are slim and the front-facing camera (which is 8MP) lies on the longer edge meaning it’s in landscape orientation which makes it extremely useful for zoom calls and likes.

You get an 11-inch 2.8K resolution LCD display here with a 7-stage 144Hz refresh rate (3-/48/50/60/90/120/144Hz) and up to 550nits of peak brightness. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision content right out of the gate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection.

Under the hood, the tablet packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset and an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Xiaomi says the Pad 6 is a 2-day tablet and the bundled charger can top it up from 0-100% in under 100 minutes. Running the show is MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

Rounding off the package is a 13MP rear-facing camera and quad speaker setup— Dolby Atmos is supported.

As is usually the case, Xiaomi will also sell a custom keyboard and stylus accessories for the Pad 6. While the keyboard will cost Rs 4,999, the second-generation Xiaomi Smart Pen will be available for Rs 5,999. You can also get a separate case (without keyboard) at a price of Rs 1,499.