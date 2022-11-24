Xiaomi wants you to use its limited edition 12T Pro phone as memorabilia after it stops working

At a time of increasing tech obsolescence, Xiaomi has built a phone that it wants you to keep by your side for years to come as a reminder of simpler times. The company has collaborated with New York-based artist Daniel Arsham to launch a limited-edition Xiaomi 12T Pro with aesthetics— it believes— would stand the test of time and eventually turn into memorabilia.

Only 2,000 of these so-called Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham edition phones will be put on sale in select markets— France, Germany, Italy, and Spain— at a price of €899 which roughly translates to Rs 76,600.

“In 20 years, people who have this phone will no longer use it as a phone but as a sculptural object, linked to a particular moment in time and carrying it beyond its functionality,” Arsham is quoted as saying in the official press release.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro Daniel Arsham edition features a one-of-its-kind back panel with textures drawn from crystals, volcanic ash, and selenite bronze to depict passage of time and eventual erosions seen on a smartphone, as a result. In essence, it’s a green-coloured phone with copper accents. The packaging follows the same template. Xiaomi has also added a special live wallpaper to reflect the same overall look and feel across the phone’s interface.

“As a company with innovation at its core, time is our most valued asset, and it is what we are willing to exchange for quality and technology,” Xiaomi said in a statement, adding that the product will not only be exciting for people today but “remain an interesting and collectible piece for decades to come.”

The hardware inside remains unchanged. You get a 6.67-inch 1220p resolution AMOLED display with up to 900nits of peak brightness and in-display fingerprint reader. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip with 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB storage. On the back, you get a 200MP primary camera with Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 200MP sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro sensor. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging.

