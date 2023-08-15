Xiaomi unveils Smart Band 8 Pro, with 10 different straps: Everything to know

Xiaomi is expanding its smart band portfolio with the addition of Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro. The Xiaomi latest comes with a larger display than its predecessor – and measures 1.74”.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro: What’s new?

As said earlier, it’s now bigger and brighter in comparison to its predecessor. The screen size now measures 1.74” opposed to the previous’ 1.64”, and is slightly brighter than the predecessor, too: 600 nits vs 500 nits. Makes a difference.

But amid all the pros, it may feel heavier to a slight extent with its 22.5g of weight, but it’s an upgrade, saying that the successor also looks thinner – 9.9 mm compared to previous 11 mm unit – and feels quite modern and fresh.

The battery also lasts a bit longer – 14 days, as per the maker. It comes with up to 100 watch faces and 10 straps: 4 silicone straps, 2 braided straps, 3 leather straps and 1 Milanese which are to be bought separately.

Additionally, it features a bult-in GPS, 5ATM water resistance rating, all-new heart rate and blood oxygen sensors along with an NFC support, which may not be available in international units.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro Price

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro is priced at CNY 400 with a silicone strap, while opting for a leather strap instead will raise the cost to CNY 450. It is available in two band colours: Black and Silver.

If you’d like an additional silicone strap, it’s CNY 40, while braided and leather straps are CNY 100 each. The Milanese option is priced at CNY 200.

