Xiaomi unveils 12S Ultra Concept smartphone with 1 inch rear camera sensor, interchangeable Leica M lenses

Smartphone cameras have evolved and come a long way from the conventional 2MP lenses that were seen in old phones. Smartphone companies have bettered the phone’s camera so much so that today many can compete with DSLRs even. However, this does not mean that confusion between the phone’s camera and DSLR which is better ends. It is a never-ending discussion but Xiaomi has found a middle ground to this. The company has unveiled a new 12S Ultra Concept phone that comes with the support to mount Leica M lenses which means the phone works as both- a camera and a smartphone.

Here's @Xiaomi's promo video for the wild "12S Ultra Concept Phone," which can mount any interchangeable @leica_camera M lens over its *second* 1-inch sensor. More here: https://t.co/CQkL6dayll pic.twitter.com/YEQNHdI4IE — Richard Lai (@richardlai) November 2, 2022

Camera and lens manufacturer, Leica has worked with Xiaomi to produce this smartphone. Speaking of which, the lens used on the smartphone is Leica Summilux- M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH.



Xiaomi showcased the concept smartphone on the Chinese networking website, WEibo where its PR team can be seen sharing images of it on Twitter.

It is said that the smartphone has a 1-inch sensor (also a Sony IMX989 with 10-bit RAW support) with a circular camera ring around for seamless fitting of Leica M-series lenses.



As per 9to5 Google, the camera lens has an additional layer of sapphire glass protecting the camera. It has been added to the camera module to protect it from scratches and dust while screwing or unscrewing the lenses.



When looking at the images, a lens extension tube can be seen making it easier for the lens to be attached to the camera module of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.



The circular ring around the camera module needs to be unscrewed for attaching the Leica lenses.

Being a concept phone, it is unclear if the 12S Ultra Concept Phone will make it to mass production but reports suggest that there 10 units of this phone produced by the company. An Engadget report informs that each concept smartphone costs $41,210 (roughly Rs 34,10,780), and has been shipped to select influencers for reviewing.

