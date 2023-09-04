Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer launched in India for Rs 1,499; here’s what you get, how to buy

Xiaomi has been expanding its portfolio in India, especially in lifestyle products. It isn’t just limited to phones, tablets and laptops. The Chinese consumer tech giant also sells grooming and hygiene products, mainly toothbrushes and trimmers.

As promised, it has launched Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer which promises up to 60 minutes runtime and IPX7 rating. It has a versatile 3-way shaving head for short and long hair, with a stainless-steel blade that can trim hair from 0.25 to 8.5 millimetres. It works for both beards and moustaches and uses skin-friendly mesh blades.

Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer: Specs and Features

The UniBlade features a rotary dial that allows users to customize their grooming routine, from stubble to a clean shave. It also has a long-lasting battery and is easy to clean. It gets fully charged in 1.5 hours using a Type-C port and claims 60 minutes of run with a 600mAh battery.

Moreover, it also has a Battery level indicator to let you know if the trimmer needs a quick charge, or is it good to go. The travel lock is there to stop the trimmer from turning on unintentionally which may be helpful especially while you are out on a trip and the trimmer sits under your travel bag.

Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer: What’s in the package?

The package includes a Trimmer, its head, an adjustable trimming comb, one protective cover, a charging cable and two documents to learn about more features.

Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer: Price, availability

Xiaomi Uniblade Trimmer comes at Rs 1,499 with a one-year warranty and will be available to buy on its website – mi.com, Amazon and Flipkart. It may be available offline at Mi Home stores, as well. It comes in a single black colour which has a matte finish.