Xiaomi TV Stick 4K to launch in India on February 14 with Dolby Vision support, PatchWall software

Xiaomi is launching the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K in India on February 14 to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of its smart TVs in the country. The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is an upgrade over the 1080p-only Mi TV Stick, which was Xiaomi’s first streaming dongle in India. The product was launched globally in late 2o21.

The biggest upgrade is, obviously, the fact that the new dongle can support up to 4K content playback. There is support for Dolby Vision, as well as Dolby Atmos. Software has also received an upgrade with the new dongle running Android TV 11. The model coming to India will also boot PatchWall which is to say that like its smart TVs, Xiaomi will also offer a dual interface in the dongle letting you switch between them on the fly.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has a Cortex-A35 CPU paired with Mali-G31 MP2 GPU, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB storage. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Design is largely similar with the only difference being the “Xiaomi” branding replacing Mi as part of the company’s global strategy to position its products.

The regular Mi TV Stick for context packs a 64-bit quad-core processor and a Mali-450 GPU which is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of flash storage. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. The Mi TV Stick runs Android TV 9 out of the box and supports Dolby Audio and DTS Digital. It is currently listed for Rs 2,999 on Xiaomi’s India website.