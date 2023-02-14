Xiaomi TV Stick 4K launched at Rs 4,999 in India, availability from Feb 20

Xiaomi India on the occasion of completing five years of its journey in India announced the launch of its next-gen streaming device, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K to celebrate the milestone. The newly launched Xiaomi TV Stick comes with a compact design and support Dolby Vision for an immersive viewing experience.

“The Smart TV category has grown over the past five years, and we are proud to have played a pivotal role in reinventing the Smart TV viewing experience across 10 million households. Having come a long way since inception, we are extremely humbled by the response received from consumers. Witnessing a 7x growth since 2018, we have stayed true to our promise of “Innovation for Everyone”, as we consistently aim to accentuate users’ entertainment experience,” Sudeep Sahu, Deputy Head of Product at Xiaomi India said while speaking at the launch.

He further added, “Currently at the cusp of the 4K revolution, we are seeing more content platforms embracing 4K as the resolution of choice. As we expand our portfolio, we aim to bring 4K entertainment closer to consumers with the launch of the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. Entering our sixth year, we will continue to push our limits of innovations and offer consumers a range of products that bring a cinematic experience at home.”

The new Xiaomi streaming device is equipped with Android TV, which offers a simple yet immersive experience. Consumers can discover over 400,000 movies and shows from across their favorite apps and access 10,000+ apps from Google play. The device also features the latest version of PatchWall.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K provides 4K resolution. The new streaming device comes with a sleek, minimalistic remote to ensure ease of usage across a wide range of functions and control.

The Xiaomi TV Stick 4K will be available at a price of Rs 4,999 exclusively on Mi.com from February 20, 2023.