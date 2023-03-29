Xiaomi turbo-charges the Redmi Note 12 with more powerful specs, some Harry Potter magic: Details

Xiaomi just added another seemingly impressive phone to its Redmi Note 12 series in China. The phone in question, called Redmi Note 12 Turbo, packs some impressive specs including Qualcomm’s freshly minted Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, up to 16GB of RAM and 67W fast charging to name a few. Also, Xiaomi has partnered with Warner Bros to churn out a Harry Potter-themed special edition of the phone, which looks –let’s just say— truly magical for the lack of a better word.

As impressive as the Redmi Note 12 Turbo looks and feels like on paper, sadly, there is no word on global availability at the time of writing. Even if the Turbo were to launch outside of China— rumour mills say it may be rebranded as a Poco phone, more specifically the Poco F5— expecting the Harry Potter edition would be wishful thinking. But we’ll see. The phone is launching in three more standard colourways including black, blue and silver with price in China starting at CNY 1,999 (for 8GB/256GB) which roughly translates to about Rs 24,000.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo in blue, sliver and black.

Spec-wise, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Xiaomi says the panel can peak 1,000nits and supports Dolby Vision playback. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS3.1 storage. Running the show is Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 with Android 13 inside. Powering the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

For photography, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo has a trio of sensors on the back. This includes a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and another 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Rounding off the package are dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC connectivity.