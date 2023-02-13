Xiaomi to sell smartphones, laptops, other products with up to Rs 2,000 discount to these students: Deal details

Xiaomi has announced a new “Student Plus” program in India under which it will offer smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other products under discounted rates to eligible students. The company has tied up with UNiDAYS, a discount website for students, for this. Xiaomi products can be availed with up to Rs 2,000 discount under the program.

Students can avail the discounts through Xiaomi’s Mi Store app while eligibility can be checked and verified through the UNiDAYS portal. Once everything falls into place, eligible students will get a coupon code from UNiDAYS which can then be enchased on the Mi Store app.

Benefits include up to 40 percent off on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones and up to 45 percent off on the company’s laptops, tablets, and lifestyle products. Xiaomi is also offering up to 50 percent off on its suit of protection plans including Mi Protect, Mi Extended Warranty, and Mi Complete Protect.

Xiaomi Stundent Plus: how to avail?

The process is simple: sign-up for Xiaomi’s Mi Store app, register on UNiDAYS portal and get coupon, add product in cart from Mi Store app, and check out with coupon code.

Students are the foundation of a strong nation.



And to empower India reach newer heights, presenting #StudentPlus, the perfect partner for a better and brighter future. pic.twitter.com/JxwsM1KRbl — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 11, 2023

Xiaomi doesn’t mention if this is a limited-time offer or if it would stay for longer. For reference, Apple offers students and teachers a special education discount globally, India included across a wide spectrum of products from iPad to Mac.