Xiaomi to launch UniBlade trimmer in India on September 4

The Xiaomi UniBlade Trimmer features a matte finish design and weighs around 235 grams.

Written by Priya Pathak
The trimmer comes with a five-blade head design which houses a linear magnetic levitation motor that operates at a frequency of 15,000 vibrations per minute.

Xiaomi, the leading consumer electronics brand from China, has announced that to launch its new UniBlade Trimmer in India on September 4. The trimmer is designed for a variety of grooming tasks, including haircuts, beard trims, and body hair management.

The Xiaomi UniBlade Trimmer features a matte finish design and weighs around 235 grams. It includes 360 degree Omnidirectional Floating Shaver Heads for better grooming experience. The trimmer comes with a five-blade head design which houses a linear magnetic levitation motor that operates at a frequency of 15,000 vibrations per minute.

ALSO READ l Redmi A2 Plus with 128GB storage launched in India; 64GB model gets Rs 500 price cut

Xiaomi UniBlade trimmer also has a travel lock feature to prevent accidental activation while the trimmer is in a bag or around children. The grooming device is equipped with a 2000mAh battery and it can operate for over 90 minutes on a single charge. You can charge the trimmer using a USB Type-C interface.

The pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi UniBlade Trimmer will be announced at the launch event on September 4.

Xiaomi is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. The company has been expanding its product portfolio in the country in recent years. The company recently launched Trimmer 2C in India for Rs 1,199. The company, alongside, also unveiled the new Smart Air Purifier 4 and Robot Vacuum-mop 2i.

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 11:55 IST

