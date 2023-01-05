Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 series in India today: How to watch livestream, what to expect, other details

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 12 series in India today. The line-up will include three models: the vanilla Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus with whopping 200MP camera. The launch event will kick-off at 12pm. Xiaomi has been teasing these devices for a while now and it appears the models coming to India would be similar to those being sold in China already with the exception that the India variants of the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro Plus won’t be subsidised by ad-based monetisation.

Redmi Note 12 series India launch | How to watch livestream

The “Redmi Note 12 series 5G launch event” is set for today, January 5 2023. The event will be livestreamed from Delhi and available for view online across Xiaomi’s social media handles including Facebook and Twitter as well as on YouTube. It will start at 12pm IST.

Also Read | Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus first look, impressions: New year, new start

Xiaomi says the launch event will be livestreamed on the Jio 5G network.

You can watch the Redmi Note 12 series launch event live from the link embedded below:

Redmi Note 12 series India launch | What to expect

Redmi Note 12 will naturally be the most affordable member of the Redmi Note 12 series. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be the most premium. Xiaomi has been teasing features like 5G support and optically stabilised cameras on the Pro and Pro Plus models ahead of launch. The phones are also all set to come with AMOLED screens with fast refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 12 in China comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. For photography, the Redmi Note 12 has a dual camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main and 2MP depth camera while on the front, it has an 8MP camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus also come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They can both playback Dolby Vision content. Under the hood, both phones come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 processor and a sizeable 5,000mAh battery. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus gets you 120W fast charging, the Redmi Note 12 Pro tops out at 67W.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has a 200MP primary camera sensor with optically stabilised lens. Redmi Note 12 Pro swaps this with a 50MP main sensor, also, behind an optically stabilised lens. There are two more cameras – 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. On the front, you get a 16MP camera in both the phones.

Also Read | Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus FIRST LOOK