Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 4G in India on March 30; Redmi Note 12 Turbo in China on March 28

Xiaomi is readying for a launch spree, both globally and at home in China. After confirming the Redmi Note 12 series global unveiling schedule, the company has announced two more separate launches— Redmi Note 12 4G for India and Redmi Note 12 Turbo for China.

Of these, the Redmi Note 12 4G, which is launching in India on March 30, should be a bit more predictable as it is most likely to arrive in international markets first on March 23. The Redmi Note 12, meanwhile, is set to launch in China on March 28. The “turbo” is expected to be the first smartphone in the world to come rocking Qualcomm’s freshly minted Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 chipset.

Redmi Note 12 4G confirmed specs, features

Xiaomi India has created a dedicated landing page for the Redmi Note 12 4G ahead of launch, giving away a first look at its design and a few of its key feature set. The phone, it seems, will share the same flat-edged design template as the existing Redmi Note 12 series phones.

The Redmi Note 12 4G is confirmed to come with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a hole punch cutout at the centre. Under the hood, it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor and up to 11GB of RAM through virtual memory expansion. Rounding off the package are a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP main sensor and 33W fast charging.

The Redmi Note 12 4G will be naturally be the most affordable of the current lot of Redmi Note 12 series phones which includes Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G with price in India starting at Rs 17,999. In a statement shared with the media, Xiaomi says the Redmi Note 12 4G will “cater for the needs of the masses.” Watch this space for more updates.