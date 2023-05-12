Xiaomi to launch Redmi A2 series in India on May 19, core specifications confirmed

Redmi A2 series will be launched in India on May 19, Xiaomi announced today. Like the Redmi A1, the Redmi A2 is also being billed as an entry-level device potentially for first-time smartphone users. The moniker “series” suggest multiple variants. The Redmi A1 came in regular and a plus model, with the latter getting a fingerprint scanner.

A dedicated product listing page confirms the Redmi A2 design should be more or less on similar lines as the Redmi A1 with a leather-like textured back panel sporting dual cameras and a display with waterdrop-style notch. Xiaomi notes that the Redmi A2 will be powered by an unspecified octa-core processor and a 5,000mAh battery. Running the show will be Android 13, most likely the Go Edition.

Redmi A1 was launched in India at a price of Rs 6,499 for 2GB/32GB. The Redmi A1 Plus was launched later at Rs 7,499 for 2GB/32GB and Rs 8,499 for 3GB/32GB.

Speaking of specs, the Redmi A1 comes with a 6.52-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. The screen is “scratch-resistant”, according to Xiaomi. It can peak 400nits.

Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio A22 processor. The Redmi A1 supports dual SIM cards. A key USP of this entry-level phone is its “clean Android 12 experience”. Something similar will be expected from the Redmi A2 as well. For photography, the phone has an 8MP main camera on the rear and another 5MP camera on the front for selfies.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging support.

Redmi A1 Plus is essentially the same phone with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Basis of the listing page, it appears that Xiaomi is only highlighting the Redmi A2 at this point as the fingerprint reader is nowhere to be seen. But we’ll see. Watch this space for more updates.