Xiaomi to launch Redmi 12 budget phone with glass back, triple cameras in India on August 1

Redmi 12 will be launched in India on August 1, Xiaomi announced today. The new entry-level phone will be a follow-up to the Redmi 10, and while core specs are yet to be revealed, they should be more or less in line with the global variant which was launched recently in Europe. Which essentially means that we’re looking at a glass back design and triple rear cameras— both of which have been confirmed by Xiaomi India through the phone’s dedicated listing page ahead of launch.

The Redmi 12 sold in Europe comes with a 6.79-imch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole punch cutout at the centre. This houses an 8MP selfie camera. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset (this is a 4G only phone) with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. This is expandable via micro-SD card slot.

Running the show is MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The Redmi 12 further has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and IP53 dust and splash resistance certification. For photography, the Redmi 12 has a trio of sensors on the back including a 50MP wide, 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro.

The Redmi 12 starts at about Rs 13,600 in Europe and is expected to launch in India at around the same time.

The Redmi 10 for context was launched in 2022 with a 6.71-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chip, 50MP dual rear cameras, 18W fast charging, and MIUI 13 software based on Android 11 at a starting price of Rs 10,999. It was also available in prime and power variants, and something similar will be expected from the Redmi 12 as well. Watch this space for more updates.

