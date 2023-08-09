Xiaomi to launch Mix Fold 3 on August 14; promises new standard for foldable display

Xiaomi will launch its Galaxy Z Fold 5-competitor, the Mix Fold 3, in China on August 14. The company’s CEO Lei Jun will take the wraps off the next-gen foldable while also giving his annual talk at the same event. The Mix Fold 3 is being touted as an all-around flagship without shortcomings that will seemingly set a new standard for foldable display.

The Mix Fold 3 will be a successor to the Mix Fold 2 and if Xiaomi’s promotional teasers are anything to go by, we can expect a complete overhaul in design as well as innards. The company seems to have reworked on the hinge for the next generation, even as it would look to offer a sleeker and more compact chassis with more powerful hardware. A short video shared by Xiaomi showcases the product, particularly its folding shenanigans.

The same video confirms the Mix Fold 3 will come with four camera sensors on the rear with Leica tuning, one of which will be placed behind a periscope-style lens. More granular details about the hardware are yet to be disclosed.

Xiaomi will launch the Mix Fold 3 in China on August 14 at an event scheduled for 7PM Beijing time. It is highly unlikely we’ll see it launch outside of China, but we’ll see.

The Mix Fold 2 has an 8-inch LTPO Eco2 OLED display with a WQHD+ resolution, 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, 1300nits of peak brightness, and Dolby Vision playback support. The outer display is 6.56-inch 120Hz E5 AMOLED with a 1080p resolution, and 21:9 aspect ratio. It can peak 1400nits and supports Dolby Vision.

There is a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS paired with a 13MP ultrawide and another 8MP telephoto for 2x optical zoom in this phone. The cover screen has a 20MP camera.

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Running the show is Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 for Fold. Rounding off the package is a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging.