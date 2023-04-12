Xiaomi to launch its first Google TV, air purifier 4, robot vacuum mop 2i and more in India on April 13

Xiaomi is gearing to launch a bunch of new AIoT products in India on April 13 at its annual Smarter Living event. The 2023 edition, which is happening on-ground in Bangalore, will see Xiaomi introduce its first smart TVs running Google TV software under the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series, Robot Vacuum Mop 2i, Air Purifier 4, and Grooming Kit. There could be more surprises for all we know, but this is all that’s confirmed so far.

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series is probably one of the most interesting on the list. All Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs have so far come with the company’s PatchWall user interface and Android TV allowing users to seamlessly switch between the two using the bundled remote. This will be the first time; a Xiaomi TV will be based on Google TV. It would be interesting to see if PatchWall would continue to exist simultaneously in these TVs.

As is usually the case, Xiaomi has teased a few hardware specs which include a seemingly premium bezel-less design, 4K resolution with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ playback, and 40W speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Only recently, Xiaomi’s Redmi has partnered with Amazon to bring affordable Fire TV OS-powered TVs to India. With the addition of Google TV to the portfolio, Xiaomi looks set to offer even more versatility than before.

Naming suggests, the Smart TV X Pro series would be a follow-up to the Smart TV X series from 2022, but we’ll see. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi would offer multiple size options.

But moving on, the Air Purifier 4 would be a follow-up to the Mi Air Purifier 3 from 2019 while the Robot Vacuum Mop 2i should be a successor to the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P from 2020. More details are awaited.

Introducing the all-new #XiaomiSmartTVXProSeries that's here to exceed all your entertainment expectations so you experience the best of content and much more all year round!



Xiaomi is known to launch a slew of hardware at these events. Last year, it had launched the Mi Notebook 2021 series, Mi TV 5X series, Mi Band 6, Mi Router 4A Gigabit Edition, Mi 360-degree Home Security Camera 2K Pro and Xiaomi running shoes. Watch this space for more coverage.