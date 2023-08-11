Xiaomi steals OnePlus’s thunder with world’s first 24GB RAM phone, Redmi K60 Ultra

Xiaomi is literally having a star-studded event in China on August 14 where it will announce a bunch of new hardware, from the foldable Mix Fold 3 to the 14-inch Pad 6 Max 14 tablet. But wait, there’s more. Now, the company has revealed that its Redmi arm will also be present at the same event to formally take the wraps off the Redmi K60 Ultra, a phone that’s set to beat OnePlus to the punch by being the world’s first smartphone with whopping 24GB of RAM. OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China, only a couple of days later on August 16, with the same amount of insane memory.

As is usually the case with such things these days, Xiaomi has started teasing the Redmi K60 Ultra ahead of launch, giving out the first look at its full design which seems inspired by a Xiaomi flagship (and not Redmi). The phone looks set to break cover in a choice of two colours, black and green, not too far off from what OnePlus is set to offer with its own competing product, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro.

Xiaomi has also confirmed major hardware specs of the phone in question corroborating past rumours that the Redmi K60 Ultra will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. This will be paired by up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The display specs, too, seem impressive on paper as the Redmi K60 Ultra is set to come with a 144Hz refresh rate display with 1.5K resolution. The panel type is yet to be revealed.

The Redmi K60 series phones, for context, come with a 6.67-inch 2K resolution AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The line-up boots three phones so far, the Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60 and Redmi K60e. The K60 Pro has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while the K60 comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Redmi K60E is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset.

With only a few days for launch, we can expect Xiaomi to reveal further details about not only the Redmi K60 Ultra, but also the other devices set to launch alongside.

