Xiaomi Smart TV X series with up to 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision display launched in India; price starts at Rs 28,999

Xiaomi Smart TV X series has officially been launched in India. The big new update with the midrange line-up is the underlying software. All Xiaomi Smart TV X series models- 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch- are running Google TV, in addition to the company’s own PatchWall UI. Xiaomi has also baked in a new app or service inside these TVs, called PatchWall Plus, for users to watch over 200 free-to-air live channels under one roof. Xiaomi Smart TV X series price in India starts at Rs 28,999 and general availability is pegged for August 4.

Xiaomi Smart TV X series is following hot on the heels of the Smart TV X Pro, company’s first TV line-up in India to boot Google TV software (the recently launched budget Smart TV A series also has this). This is a step-up over Android TV seen in the previous models. Xiaomi’s first wave of TVs in India were based on Android Open Source Project or AOSP, so clearly Xiaomi has come a long way. Xiaomi also sells a Fire TV OS based Redmi TV 32-inch in India.

But coming back to the Smart TV X series, Xiaomi is offering a choice of four screen sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch. All the models have 4K screens with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG formats. The panels are capable of producing 1.07 billion colours and use Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine processing. The TVs come with a 30W speaker setup and support Dolby Audio in addition to DTS:HD and DTS Virtual: X.

Under the hood, the new TVs have a 4-core Cortex A55 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Connectivity options include 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Ethernet, AV, and 3,5mm audio jack. Bluetooth 5.0 and dual band Wi-Fi are available.

Xiaomi Smart TV A series India price, availability

Xiaomi Smart TV X series 43-inch is priced at Rs 28,999, 50-inch for Rs 34,999, 55-inch for Rs 39,999 and 65-inch for Rs 61,999. They will be available across Xiaomi’s online and offline channels from August 4 (12PM).