Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 launched in India for Rs 13,999; claimed to be quieter than Rs 50,000 Dyson

Xiaomi launched the Smart Air Purifier 4 in India today at its Smarter Living 2023 event. Follow-up to the Mi Air Purifier 3 from 2019, the fourth generation model comes with an upgraded filter, larger room coverage and quieter design— Xiaomi claims it’s quieter than a Rs 50,000 Dyson. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 price in India is set at Rs 13,999.

The Smart Air Purifier 4 has a familiar design with a boxy all-white aesthetic we see across all of Xiaomi’s air purifiers. Suffice to say that it looks clean and very minimal. There are two smart changes though. The OLED display indicator on the front also has a neat touch-sensitive area for controls.

The top of the purifier is also easily removable in this generation, Xiaomi says, which make fan cleaning easy. Speaking of which, the Smart Air Purifier 4’s triple layer filtration, a setup made of a pre-filter, true HEPA filter (with anti-bacterial and anti-viral coating), and activated carbon filter, also includes a negative air ioniser now that’s being claimed to have an overall efficiency of 99.97 percent against a wide range of pollutants from invisible matter PM10-PM3.5 to cooking fumes.

The Smart Air Purifier 4 can cover larger area —up to 310 sqft— and offer improved 360-degree air suction over its predecessor, Xiaomi adds. Noise levels have been reduced at 32.1 dB. Xiaomi has also launched the Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite alongside which is mostly the same as the Smart Air Purifier 4 but designed to be more compact for relatively smaller rooms. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite price in India is set at Rs 9,999.

Both devices will be available for early access on April 20 (12 noon) on Xiaomi’s Mi, com website and offline retail partners. Wider availability is pegged for April 23. Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier will be available on Amazon and Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite on Flipkart.