Xiaomi says Airtel 5G Plus will work seamlessly on all its premium 5G and Redmi phones

Airtel’s non-standalone 5G Plus network will work on Xiaomi’s all premium 5G phones and Redmi phone. The smartphone company Xiaomi announced a strategic collaboration with Airtel to bring Airtel 5G Plus in the hands of all Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users.

As part of this collaboration, customers using Airtel 5G Plus will be able to enjoy Airtel’s 5G network on all Xiaomi and Redmi 5G models across categories.

To set up the phone for 5G network, users have to go to network settings and change their preferred network to Airtel 5G.

Commenting on the announcement, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, said, “Xiaomi India has always played an instrumental role in democratizing technology for the masses, thereby future-proofing the needs of our consumers. Our entire 5G smartphone portfolio enables our consumers to access 5G services across India. Xiaomi’s ability to offer best-in-class technology in partnership with Airtel, will allow our consumers to be at the forefront of 5G revolution in India. With high speeds, superior reliability, and negligible latency, 5G services will expand the mobile ecosystem into new realms.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Shashwat Sharma, director of Consumer Business, Bharti Airtel, said, “At Airtel, we are continuously enhancing mobile experiences through powerful collaborations that drive 5G adoption to new levels. We are delighted to collaborate with Xiaomi to continue driving the 5G ecosystem. All our existing 4G SIMs are enabled with 5G, because of which, customers can start enjoying ultrafast 5G services by simply selecting 5G network on their Xiaomi & Redmi handsets at no extra cost, as we start rolling out more and more cities.”

Xiaomi India has carried out 5G field tests across multiple cities at different frequency bands. Premium Xiaomi phones like Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, and Mi 10 will allow users to enjoy Airtel 5G Plus network connectivity just by changing their preferred network. The affordable Redmi segment will also have phones like Redmi K50i, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, and Redmi Note 10T 5G that will enable users to get instant access to the high-speed 5G network.

ALSO READ | Airtel 5G Plus announced in 8 cities, check out the list of smartphones that will support the service