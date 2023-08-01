Xiaomi Redmi 12 4G Vs Motorola G14: Specs, features and everything else that sets these two budget phones apart

In the world of ever-evolving smartphones, especially the budget phone segment that sees influx of smartphones almost every second day, two new entrants are here to redefine the boundaries of budget phone excellence. On one side, the Motorola G14 seeks your undivided attention with its irresistible price-to-performance ratio, while on the other, the Redmi 12 4G aims to assert its supremacy with its design efficiency and some powerful specs on sheet.

Both Xiaomi Redmi 12 and Moto G14 are new and competent budget smartphones offering a good balance of features and performance, but there are some key differences that sets them apart. Here’s pointing every specs and features in detail to help you make an informed decision in case you are planning to buy one of these new budget smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi 12 versus Motorola G14: Specs, features, India prices compared

Design: Talking about the Redmi 12 first, the smartphone has a glass back and plastic frame. The sides are flat. You get IP53 dust and splash resistance. Biometrics are handled by a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The overall design may remind you of Redmi Note 12 which was launched last year. Moto G14 has a rear panel made of attractive acrylic glass material (PMMA). The company informs that the phone will also be available in the vegan leather finish later in the month. You get IP52 water resistance with this package. This also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock.

Display: The Moto G14 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels 60Hz refresh rate support, and 405ppi. The Redmi 12 has a slightly larger 6.79-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. Both phones have a punch hole cut display for the selfie snapper.

Processor: The Redmi 12 packs MediaTek’s Helio G88 12nm processor under the hood coupled with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU and 6GB RAM. It has 128GB storage with a storage-expansion up to 1TB via hybrid micro-SD card slot. The phone comes in two variants- 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4X RAM models and there’s also 6GB virtual RAM support. Moto G14 is powered by the UNISOC T616 octa-core processor with 2xA75 2.0GHz + 6xA55 1.8GHz octa-core CPU and 750MHz Arm Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. It has 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB built in storage with storage expansion of up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Software: On the software front, the Xiaomi Redmi 12 4G debuts with MIUI 14 which is based on Android 13. The company guarantees 2 major OS and up to 3 years of security updates on this.

In contrast, the Motorola G14 runs Android 13 with an assured upgrade to Android 14 plus 3 years or security updates from the company.

Cameras: The Redmi 12 4G further sets itself apart with a versatile triple-camera setup led by a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and another 2MP macro. It has an 8MP selfie shooter.

Unwilling to be outdone, the Motorola G14 roars into the budget battleground with its formidable dual-camera arrangement. Led by a 50MP primary sensor with Quad Pixel technology, the phone promises stunning clarity and sharpness even in low light. Accompanying it is a 2MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. This also comes with an 8MP selfie shooter.

Battery/Charging: Both phones have a 5000mAh battery. While the G14 supports 20W fast charging, Redmi 12 4G supports 18W charging.

India prices: The Redmi 12 4G 4GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 6GB/128GB model will set you at Rs 11,499. Moto G14 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the lone 4GB + 128GB model.

