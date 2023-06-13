Xiaomi Pad 6 Versus OnePlus Pad: Specs, features, prices in India compared

Xiaomi has launched the Pad 6 in India. It’s a budget tablet with quite an exciting spec-sheet. Together, it undercuts the OnePlus Pad in almost every sense of the word. It costs way less, too, which makes it all the more exciting. While we work on our full Xiaomi Pad 6 review, here’s a quick rundown of its top specs, features and everything else you need to know. More importantly, we’ll try to answer how the Pad 6 compares to the OnePlus Pad and stacks up against its biggest rival.

So, without further ado, here’s every difference you wanted to know between Xiaomi’s Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad:

Design: There’s no clear winner here. Both Xiaomi and OnePlus are offering all-metal unibody premium design which looks classy and much more expensive than what these tablets individually cost. Of course, the Pad 6 is cheaper, so technically it becomes all the more appealing considering its lower price. Both tablets strive for a sleek and minimal chassis. The Pad 6 weighs 490g and measures 6.51mm. The OnePlus Pad weighs slightly more at 552g being a slightly bigger tablet overall but measures more or less the same at 6.5mm.

Display: The Xiaomi Pad 6 has an 11-inch 2.8K resolution LCD display with a 7-stage 144Hz refresh rate (30/48/50/60/90/120/144Hz) and up to 550nits of peak brightness. The panel supports Dolby Vision content right out of the gate. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. The OnePlus Pad has an 11.6-inch 2.8K resolution LCD display with a 6-stage 144Hz refresh rate (30/60/90/120/144 Hz) and up to 500nits of peak brightness. The panel supports Dolby Vision content. OnePlus doesn’t mention any screen protection.

Chipset: OnePlus Pad is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 while the Xiaomi Pad 6 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 inside.

Memory, storage: OnePlus Pad comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Storage expansion is not an option in both tablets.

Software: Xiaomi Pad 6 runs MIUI 14 for Pad with Android 13 while OnePlus Pad runs OxygenOS 13.1 (also based on Android 13).

Cameras: Both tablets feature 13MP rear (4K@30fps) and 8MP (1080P@30fps) front camera. The rear camera in both cases has subject auto-framing feature for video calls.

Battery, charging: OnePlus Pad is powered by a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Xiaomi Pad 6 has a smaller 8,840mAh battery and tops out at 33W fast charging support.

Prices in India: OnePlus Pad is priced at Rs 37,999 for 8GB/128GB and Rs 39,999 for 12GB/256GB. OnePlus magnetic keyboard is priced at Rs 7,999, OnePlus stylo at Rs 4,999, and folio case at Rs 1,499. Xiaomi Pad 6 is priced at Rs 26,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 28,999 for 8GB/256GB. Its dedicated keyboard accessory is priced at Rs 4,999, while its second-generation Xiaomi Smart Pen costs Rs 5,999. You can also get a separate case (without keyboard) for it at a price of Rs 1,499.