Xiaomi Pad 6 to take on the OnePlus Pad in India; launch set for June 13

Xiaomi to bring Pad 6 tablet to India on June 13.

Written by FE Tech Desk
Xiaomi Pad 6 India launch date
Xiaomi Pad 6 was launched in China in April.

Xiaomi Pad 6 India launch has been confirmed. The Pad 6 is all set to arrive in the country on June 13 as a potential competitor to the OnePlus Pad. The tablet first broke cover in China in April. Also tagging along was the Pad 6 Pro, though presumably it is not coming to India at the time of writing.

The tablet’s dedicated product listing page reveals some key highlights of the Xiaomi Pad 6 including a sleek (6.51mm) and light (490g) all-metal build as well as support for the company’s second-generation smart pen stylus. The tablet can playback Dolby Vision content and also output sound in Dolby Atmos. It has a 13MP main camera setup on the back.

Xiaomi Pad 6 everything we know so far

The Pad 6 sold in China has an 11-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports Dolby Vision. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor and an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging support baked-in. The tablet comes with a 13MP main camera on the back and 8MP front-facing camera. Running the show is MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

Xiaomi Pad 6 versus OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad has an 11.6-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution and adaptive 144Hz refresh rate. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor and a 9,510mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The tablet comes with a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera. Running the show is OxygenOS 13.1 software.

First published on: 05-06-2023 at 18:03 IST

