Xiaomi Pad 6 India launch on June 13: Everything we know so far about Xiaomi’s OnePlus Pad rival

Xiaomi Pad 6 launch is set for June 13 in India. The Pad 6 is a follow-up to the Pad 5, which was Xiaomi’s first tablet in India in seven years. It was launched in China in April, alongside a “pro” model which is presumably not coming to India at the time of writing. The Pad 6 may be considered as Xiaomi’s answer to the OnePlus Pad which has been getting rave reviews for its attractive hardware and affordable pricing.

Xiaomi Pad 6 price in China starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,100) for the 6GB/128GB model. The 8GB/128GB version costs CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,250) while the top-end 8GB/256GB model is set at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs 27,700). The Pad 5 for context was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 26,999 for 6GB/128GB while the 6GB/25GB model cost Rs 28,999. Both have received a price cut of up to Rs 1,000 ahead of Xiaomi Pad 6 launch in India.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specs, features (expected):

Xiaomi Pad 6 sold in China comes with an 11-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 550nits of peak brightness. The panel supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. You get Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection.

Also Read | Xiaomi Pad 6 to take on the OnePlus Pad in India; launch set for June 13

Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor and an 8,840mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The tablet comes with a 13MP main camera on the back and another 8MP front-facing camera. Running the show is MIUI 14 software based on Android 13.

As is usually the case, Xiaomi also sells a custom keyboard and stylus accessories for the Pad 6 in China and going by the company’s India hype-reel, it’s all but certain that those will be launched in India as well. The tablet’s dedicated product listing page reveals some key highlights of the Xiaomi Pad 6 including a sleek (6.51mm) and light (490g) all-metal build as well as support for the company’s second-generation smart pen stylus.

Tick-tock! The wait is almost over.



Just 1 day left until the exciting launch of #XiaomiPad6 and #RedmiBuds4Active!



Launching on 13.06.23.



Know more:

Xiaomi Pad 6: https://t.co/OL1nMG54iS

Redmi Buds 4 Active: https://t.co/cVMDdOdX9i………#DoItBetter #RiseNeverFall pic.twitter.com/I0KVvqI3YD — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 12, 2023

The Xiaomi Pad 6 will be joined by the budget Redmi Buds 4 Active wireless earbuds. Watch this space for more details.