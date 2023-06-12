Xiaomi Pad 6 India launch effect: Xiaomi Pad 5 gets Rs 1,000 price cut; full details

Xiaomi Pad 5 price in India has been cut by up to Rs 1,000 ahead of Pad 6 launch. The Xiaomi Pad 5 which was launched at a starting price of Rs 26,999 for a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is currently listed for Rs 25,999. The tablet’s top-of-the-line 6GB/256GB model has also received a price drop of Rs 500. It is now selling for Rs 28,499 as against the launch price which was Rs 28,999.

The Pad 5 was Xiaomi’s first tablet in India in seven years. The follow-up, Pad 6, is set for launch on June 13.

The budget tablet brings an attractive feature set and design at an affordable price point and comes as an easy recommendation at discounted prices. Here’s a quick rundown of Xiaomi Pad specs and features.

Xiaomi Pad 5 specs, features, and more

Xiaomi Pad 5 has an 11-inch 2.5K LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 10bit colour depth and a TrueTone feature to automatically adjust the colour temperature basis of ambient lighting. Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback is supported right out of the gate. The tablet also packs a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.

The Pad 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset. Xiaomi pairs it with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software is MIUI 12.5. Rounding off the package is an 8,720mAh battery with 33W fast charging. You get a 13MP rear and 8MP front-facing camera in this tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 5 is compatible with first-party accessories including a smart magnetic keyboard cover and a stylus with built-in battery and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

As for the Pad 6, it will build on all this and offer a more modern package, hopefully, at aggressive pricing.