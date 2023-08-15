Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launched with stunningly slim design, flagship specs: Everything to know

Xiaomi made headlines with the launch of Mix Fold 2 last year, claiming it to be “world’s thinnest foldable phone” and now it has got an update as Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 comes to life.

Now, Mix Fold 3 is even slimmer than its predecessor but that doesn’t make it the slimmest phone; Honor Magic V2 is currently topping this chart.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Specs

Mix Fold 3 boasts a pair of E6 OLED displays. The primary 8.03-inch display features LTPO technology, and offers 1,960 x 2,160 pixels resolution with 120Hz refresh rate support. The secondary 6.56-inch external display is equipped with LTPO OLED technology, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Additionally, Xiaomi has unveiled a unique internal hinge with 198 components, using 17% less space. This design includes a 3-part structure and 14 micro-hinges for a durable foldable display. This hinge-mechanism lets the Mix Fold 3 to open like a mini laptop.

Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with storage variants up to 16GB/1TB. It carries a 4,800 mAh battery with support up to 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It runs Android 13-based MIUI14 out of the box.

In terms of camera, it features quad-camera system: 50MP Sony IMX800 primary lens with OIS, 12MP ultrawide module, a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x zoom, and 10MP periscope module with up to 5x zoom.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Price, Availability

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 comes in three storage variants, CNY 8,999 for 12/256GB variant, CNY 9,999 for 16GB/512GB variant, and CNY 10,9999 for 16GB/1TB variant. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 is available in two versions: one with a glass back and one with a composite fiber back. The price is the same for both versions.

The pre-orders begin in China today with official sales scheduled to start on August 16. Xiaomi didn’t share plans about international markets yet.

