Xiaomi Mini PC with Apple Mac Mini-like design, Windows 11 launched: Specs, price

Xiaomi launched a range of products alongside its new line of smartphones – Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro. The launch event, held in China, also witnessed the unveiling of a new Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4, Xiaomi Sound Pro, Xiaomi Router 10000, and a new and company’s first ever mini computer dubbed Xiaomi Mini PC.

Xiaomi Mini PC is a “compact mainstream performance desktop” that weighs 437g. The device is powered by the 12th generation Core i5-1240P processor with a maximum turbo frequency reaching 4.4GHz. This is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics (80EUs).

On the storage front, Xiaomi Mini PC comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM which is expandable up to 32GB and 512GB PCle 4.0SSD which is expandable up to 4TB SSD ROM.

The heat management system in the Xiaomi Mini PC includes a large 4600RPM fan and a dual heat pipe heat dissipation system that helps keep the device’s temperature under check.

Xiaomi Mini PC comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and supports Ubuntu, OpenWWRT, UNRAID, and EXSI operating systems. The connectivity options include ports for connecting external graphics cards and hard drives, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6 built-in support.

Xiaomi has launched two versions of its Mini PC- a Standard Version with 512GB inbuilt storage that costs RMB 3,999 (Rs 47,000 approx) and a Mini PC Storage-free Version that costs RMB 2,999 (Rs 35,500 approx). While the standard version is already available for sale in China, the storage-free model will be available for buying starting December 14 via Xiaomi official channels in China.

While Xiaomi has entered the computer market with new Mini PC, its rival company Apple has been making Mini PCs since 2005. There are now talks of an upcoming Mac Mini refresh which will replace the existing Intel version of Mac Mini.

ALSO READ | Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Leica cameras, MIUI 14, and more: Specs, prices