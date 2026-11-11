As its name suggests, the Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is designed for small homes and workspaces. It targets buyers who want an affordable purifier within a Rs 7,000 budget. But does it actually deliver, especially when the air outside is little more than thick smog?

With seasonal smog, industrial emissions, and hazardous PM2.5 spikes making clean indoor air a non-negotiable health priority, compact air purifiers like these have become non-negotiable in households and office spaces. Xiaomi’s offering is essentially banking on its digital ecosystem connectivity while sticking to the concept of simpler tech. It promises enterprise-grade HEPA performance in a footprint no larger than a desk lamp, which makes it useful for versatile living spaces.

So, does it work as well as it is advertised? The thick smog situation in Delhi NCR offers the best way to put those claims to test. The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact has been doing duty for the past two weeks in my house, and two days at my friend’s place (I will explain the reason).

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Design and Build: Space conscious

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact drops the traditional tall, boxy aesthetic seen on larger air purifiers in favour of a sleek, cylindrical form factor. Weighing just 2.2 kg, it is easily portable and compact enough to sit on a nightstand or desk without cluttering your floor space. The proprietary detachable charging cable allows it to be set up as per your convenience, which isn’t a thing with larger models.

The purifier features a 360-degree lower air intake system for maximum airflow for its size, and there’s an intuitive touch display integrated into a real-time colour-coded air quality indicator ring. Sadly, there’s no display to show the real-time AQI of the room, which is a bigger inconvenience since the app doesn’t show the AQI levels too.

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4

Key specifications at a glance

Specifications Details CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) 230 m³/h Claimed Coverage Area Up to 400 sq. ft. (at 2 ACH) Recommended Effective Room Size ~175–200 sq. ft. (at standard 5 ACH) Filter Configuration 3-in-1 Composite (Pre-filter, High-Efficiency Layer, Activated Carbon) Noise Output 20 dB (Sleep Mode) to ~56 dB (Max Speed) Rated Power 27 W (Max) Smart Integration Xiaomi Home App, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa

ALSO READ How to fight extreme AQI smog with air purifiers, plus our top picks

Performance and everyday usage

The Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is equipped with a 3-in-1 composite filter which claims to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 microns. It handles dust, fine particulate matter (PM2.5), and pollen effectively in enclosed, medium-to-small spaces.

The integrated infrared PM sensor responds promptly to changes in air quality, detecting the worsening air quality as soon as I open my balcony door. In Auto Mode, the fan speeds up as particulate counts rise and dials down smoothly as room air stabilises.

While it includes an activated carbon layer, its thin construction makes it best suited for light household odours rather than heavy smoke, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or intense cooking fumes. For example, on the night of Diwali, the air purifier worked hard to keep the smoke odour low in my bedroom, but there were traces that outside air was seeping in the room. Shutting down the ceiling fan helped the purifier to an extent, and the air conditioner’s filtering helped the AQI levels stay in acceptable range.

Note that I didn’t have a professional gadget to check the actual quality of the air, and neither the claimed air flow. This account was solely jotted down based on my personal experience.

For the moments I carried it out to my drawing room, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact struggled to keep the AQI in the yellow range, and mostly stuck to the red warning. This is strictly suited for compact rooms and spaces, and hence, is effective only in such situations.

Smart features and comfort

Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4

The purifier’s integration with the Xiaomi Home app remains one of the strongest selling points for Xiaomi’s ecosystem. Through the app, users can set custom operational schedules, monitor filter longevity in real time, adjust fan speeds, and link the unit to Google Gemini or Amazon Alexa for voice-command automation.

However, you should note that the air purifier isn’t compatible with the modern 5GHz only Wi-Fi routers. You should ensure that a dual-band Wi-Fi router supporting the 2.4GHz bandwidth is present in your home to connect it to the wireless network and access all the smart features. My new router didn’t support the 2.4GHz band and hence, I couldn’t get it paired to the app – this is where I had to rely on my friend’s place for testing the app.

Acoustically, the unit runs almost silently in Sleep Mode (20 dB) with the status lighting turned off, this making it well-suited for overnight bedroom use. At maximum fan speed, fan noise becomes noticeable, though it avoids harsh electrical hums of the bigger models.

The FE Verdict

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is a cost-effective solution for anyone seeking reliable filtration and smart connectivity in a compact footprint for a compact living space. For small bedrooms, study rooms, or home offices, it delivers dependable everyday performance without taking up excess room or bloating energy bills. The activated carbon filter is relatively thin against heavy smoke odour and the small size makes it struggle with rapid air changes in larger bedrooms or drawing-cum-dining rooms.

At a price of Rs 6,999, however, the Mijia Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact is relatively accessible to reduce the effects of a public health emergence situation and, hence, deserves your consideration.