Xiaomi launches the entry-level Redmi A2, A2 Plus smartphones in India; price starts at Rs 5,999

Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus have officially been launched in India. The Redmi A2 series phones are a follow-up to last year’s Redmi A1 and Redmi A1 Plus. They are virtually the same phones, though they do pack a newer, more powerful chip and latest Android 13 Go edition software. The Redmi A2 Plus gets you a fingerprint reader, but it’s essentially the same phone as the Redmi A2 otherwise. Redmi A2 series price in India starts at Rs 5,999. General availability is pegged for May 23.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2 Plus— prices in India, availability, offers

Redmi A2 2GB/32GB variant price in India is set at Rs 5,999. A version with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will set buyers back by Rs 6,499. The phone will also come in 4GB/64GB configuration for Rs 7,499. Redmi A2 Plus, on the other hand, will come in sole 4GB/64GB at a price of Rs 8,499.

Redmi A2 series will go on sale starting May 23 (12 noon) across Amazon, Xiaomi’s online store and offline Mi Home stores as well as company’s other retail partner stores.

Xiaomi will offer ICICI bank card users an additional instant discount of up to Rs 500 on the purchase of these devices, the company said in a press release. The company says it will offer a 2-year warranty on these models and a commitment to service 100 percent pin codes across more than 1,500 service centres including at-home service for senior citizens.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2 Plus— specs, features, and everything else to know

Redmi A2 series to come in three colours.

Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus have the same “leather-textured” back design. The only difference is that the A2 Plus has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, too. Otherwise, they’re both billed as “splash resistant” and are said to come with “high-quality corrosion-proof ports and rubberised seals along with a dedicated space for a microSD card.” Xiaomi will sell them in three colours— Sea Green, Calming Aqua Blue, and Classic Black.

On the front, you get a 6.52-inch 720p display (120Hz touch sampling) with a waterdrop-style notch same as the Redmi A1 series phones. Under the hood, you get MediaTek’s Helio G36 chipset (an upgrade over the Redmi A1 series’ Helio A22) which is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. This is expandable.

A key USP of these entry-level phones is their seemingly clean Android 13 Go software.

For photography, you get a dual camera setup with an 8MP main sensor on the rear and another 5MP camera on the front for selfies same as the Redmi A1 series.

Rounding off the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W micro-USB charging support. The phones are rated to deliver 32 days of standby and up to 32 hours of video playback on a single charge.