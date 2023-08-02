Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 3 Active smartwatch in India at a cool Rs 2,999. The smartwatch, which clearly has an entry-level pricing, punches above its weight class with its exhaustive feature set which includes everything from a colour display to Bluetooth calling support and magnetic fast charging.

The smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has a fairly premium-looking metallic finish design, available in a choice of two colours: Platinum Gray and Charcoal Black. There are other niceties, too, including plethora of customisation options with watch faces and widgets as well as multiple sports modes and tracking features.

Redmi Watch 3 Active India price, availability

Redmi Watch 3 Active price in India is set at Rs 2,999. The smartwatch itself will come in two colours including Platinum Gray and Charcoal Black and Xiaomi will also sell an Olive Green strap separately for Rs 499.

General availability is pegged for August 3 (12PM). The Redmi Watch 3 Active will be sold across Xiaomi’s online and retail channels.

Redmi Watch 3 Active specs, features

Spec-wise, the Redmi Watch 3 Active has a 1.83-inch rectangular colour LCD display with 240×280 pixels resolution and up to 450nits of peak brightness. Xiaomi says you will be able to customise it with over 100 watch faces, pre-set as well as custom using your own photos.

Bluetooth calling seems to be a big draw which is to say that you will be able to answer and reject calls straight from your wrist. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and comes with a built-in speaker and microphone to facilitate this. It can save up to 10 contacts for easy access as well as up to 20 recent call-log entries.

Fitness tracking features are also a-plenty. The Redmi Watch 3 Active comes with bundled support for over 100 sports modes in addition to sensors for tracking heart rate and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). The smartwatch can also monitor stress and periods.

The Redmi Watch 3 Active is powered by a 289mAh battery and is rated to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on normal use. With heavy use, it can go up to 8 days, Xiaomi claims. Fast charging is available. Rounding off the package is 5ATM water resistance.