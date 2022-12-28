Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition with Snapdragon 778G SoC, triple rear cameras: Details

Xiaomi unveiled Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition in China. With the addition of this new phone, Xiaomi now has five phones under its new Redmi Note 12 series- Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Redmi Note 12 Discovery and the latest Speed Edition. The new Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition looks similar to the Redmi Note 12 Pro only with a little bit of redesigning of the camera Island and the company logo moved from the bottom to the top.

While there are less changes in the design, Redmi Note 12 Pro and its Speed Edition are quite different when talking about their chipsets and camera specs. The new Speed Edition is powered by chipset while the Redmi Note 12 Pro has the Dimensity 1080 chip.

In terms of camera, the Speed Edition sports a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 camera along with 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro cameras. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It sports a 6.67-inch FullHD+ 120Hz 10bit OLED punch hole display with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Similar to its siblings, the Speed Edition depends on a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and comes in three colour shades- Black, Blue and Green. Buyers also have the option to choose from its three memory options- 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB priced at CNY1,699 (Rs 20,000 approx), CNY1,799 (Rs 21,000 approx) and CNY1,999 (Rs 23,700 approx) respectively. The phone is up for buying in China with no details on its availability in other markets.

Xiaomi has also launched its K60 series in China. The lineup includes- Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60, and Redmi K60E. The K60 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while the K60 comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Redmi K60E is fuelled by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset and is already up for buying in China.

