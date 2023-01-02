Xiaomi launches Redmi 12C with 6.71-inch HD+ display, 50MP camera

After unveiling the new Redmi Note 12 series in China, Xiaomi has unveiled yet another phone in its home country. The company has launched a new Redmi 12C budget phone.

The Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inches HD+ notched display with a 5MP selfie camera inside the notch. The smartphone is powered by Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

The back panel of the phone looks flatter with diagonal stripes running all over it. The fingerprint scanner is located on the rear panel. Redmi 12C comes with dual camera set up which includes a 50MP main camera and 2MP depth sensor. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The connectivity options onboard are 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS + GLONASS.

The smartphone is available in four colour shades and has three storage options- 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB priced at CNY699 (approx. Rs 8,385), CNY799 (approx. Rs 9,585), and CNY899 (approx. Rs 10,785).

Xiaomi recently introduced its Redmi Note 12 series in China. It includes four phones- Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition.

Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi K60 series which includes three models- Redmi K60 Pro, Redmi K60, and Redmi K60E. The K60 Pro comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor while the K60 comes with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. Redmi K60E is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset.

All the three phones sport 6.67-inch 2K resolution display with fast 120Hz refresh rate and hole punch cutout at the centre. Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60 feature wireless charging and UFS4.0 storage.

ALSO READ | Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus India launch on January 5: Full details

ALSO READ | Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition with Snapdragon 778G SoC, triple rear cameras: Details

