Xiaomi launches its largest tablet yet, meet Pad 6 Max: Key specifications, pricing details

Xiaomi has lifted the curtains to the company’s latest and largest tablet yet, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Max. The behemoth tablet is 14”, making it one of the largest tablets currently available in the market.

It largely stands next to Xiaomi’s 11” Pad 6 Pro. Apart from the major screen difference – the Max gives over 62% more surface area over Pro, the two share many similarities.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Specs

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max features a spacious 14” display on top of a 10-bit panel that boasts 2,880 x 1,800px resolution, HDR10, Dolby Vision support, and 600nits brightness, all safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5.

Under the hood, it packs Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and it comes with an 8/256GB configuration which is expandable to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The 10,000mAh battery promises two days of regular use and supports 67W charger (and, claims full charge in 68 minutes. It also supports 33W reverse charging.

In terms of camera, it comes with a dual camera setup: a 20MP selfie camera and a 50MP rear camera. You can also pair it with an optional keyboard case or stylus for enhanced productivity.

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max Price, availability

Xiaomi Pad 6 Max is available for purchase in China, with no hint of international markets yet. Xiaomi Pad 6 Max comes in two editions: Black and Silver. It starts at CNY 3,800 for 8/256GB variant, however, there’s an early bird offer going on which brings the price to CNY 3,600.

Other variants are priced at CNY 4,000, CNY 4,400 and CNY 4,800 for 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16GB/1TB, respectively. The keyboard case and stylus are available at CNY 800 and CNY 500, respectively.

