Xiaomi launches its first smart Google TVs in India with high-end specs, low pricing: Details

Xiaomi has launched its first smart TVs with Google TV software in India today. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series, launched during Xiaomi’s Smarter Living 2023 event, come in three sizes — 43-, 50-, and 55-inch— all with high-end specs including Dolby Vision IQ and low pricing.

The 43-inch Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro price is set at Rs 32,999, the 50-inch at Rs 41,999 while the 55-inch model will set buyers back by Rs 47,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series TVs boast of a premium bezel-less design with up to 96.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. They come with a 4K HDR panel with support for wide colour gamut which is being billed as a first for any Xiaomi X series TV.

You get Xiaomi’s vivid picture engine processing and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ which is to say that these TVs come with a built in ambient light sensor to dynamically adjust temperature and brightness of the screen.

Rounding off the package is a 40W speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro series 3xHDMI 2.1, 2xUSB, Ethernet, AV and optical in addition to dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

General availability is pegged for April 19. You will be able to buy these TVs from Xiaomi’s online store, Flipkart and offline retail partners.