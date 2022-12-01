Xiaomi, iQoo, MediaTek, others postpone big launches; know reason why

Xiaomi, iQoo, MediaTek and Huawei have announced that they will be postponing product launch events which were scheduled to take today and tomorrow, i.e. December 1 and December 2.

This news comes after the demise of former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Jiang Zemin. To that effect, all the companies mentioned above have put up a black page on their websites in mourning.

All four companies- Xiaomi, iQoo, MediaTek and Huawei have mentioned via their Weibo account that they will announce a fresh list of launch dates soon. It is expected that their products will launch sometime later this week.

Xiaomi was supposed to launch the Xiaomi 13 series, MIUI 14 along with several other accessories on December 1.

The company on Weibo said: “Dear users and friends: We are sorry to inform you that the launch of the Mi 13 series will be postponed. We will notify you as soon as the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

MediaTek was scheduled to launch the Dimensity 8200 chip on December 1.

iQoo was supposed to launch the iQoo 11 series as well as iQoo Neo 7 SE. iQoo 11 and iQoo Neo 7 SE are also scheduled to launch in Malaysia on December 2. It is speculated that the event will also be postponed. It is also anticipated that the iQoo Neo 7 SE will come with a Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chip along with 120W fast charging.

Lastly, Huawei was set to launch the Nova 10 SE, Watch Buds and several other products on December 2

