Xiaomi India partners with Jio to bring 5G support to its phones; check the full list of phones

Xiaomi has announced to bring Jio 5G support for its phones. This will enable all the Xiaomi and Redmi phone users to access Jio’s 5G services. Users need to change the preferred network type to 5G in their Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone settings to access Jio’s True 5G Standalone (SA) network. The company informs that the phones supporting Jio’s 5G network will receive a software update bringing along the 5G support.

The enabled devices include Mi 11 Ultra 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Mi 11X 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Xiaomi, through an official press note, informs that its smartphones like Redmi K50i and Redmi Note 11T 5G have undergone meticulous testing with Reliance Jio’s True 5G network for seamless 5G connectivity.

Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India while commenting on the partnership, said “Over the last two years, Xiaomi has been committed to making #IndiaReady5G. We have been spearheading the 5G revolution with smartphones providing a compelling 5G experience with top-of-the-line features at honest pricing. To further enhance consumer experience and connectivity, we are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio’s True 5G network. We are hopeful that this will help consumers enjoy the best of 5G with Reliance Jio’s True 5G experience on their Xiaomi and Redmi handsets.”

Jio recently rolled out its 5G services in four cities of Andhra Pradesh namely Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Guntur. Jio 5G is currently operational in more than 50 cities of India- Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nathdwara, Pune, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and 33 district headquarters of Gujarat.

