Xiaomi Fan Festival: Top discounts on Redmi 12 C, Note 12, Note 11 Prime and more announced

Xiaomi India has announced the commencement of the annual Xiaomi Fan Festival 2023, which is set to take place from April 6 to April 11. The sale will be available exclusively on Mi.com, and customers can avail discounts, exchange offers and bank offers during the event. Xiaomi’s range of products, including smartphones, smart TVs, smart home and AIoT products, will be available at discounted prices.

Moreover, the latest smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi 12C and Redmi Note 12, which were recently launched, will also be available for purchase during the event. These devices will be on sale at attractive prices during the festival.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C will be available at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for 4GB + 64GB and INR 10,999 for 6GB + 128GB variant. ICICI Bank card holders can avail an additional Rs 500 off, taking the effective pricing to Rs 8,499 and Rs 10,499 respectively. The device will be available across Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Studio, Mi Home and authorized retail partners.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 12 will be available for Rs 14,999 for 6GB + 64GB and Rs 16,999 for 6GB +128GB variant. For ICICI Bank card holders, there’s an introductory offer of flat Rs 1000 off is available, taking the effective pricing to Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. To bring more cheer to existing Xiaomi and Redmi users, the brand is giving an additional exchange bonus of Rs 1500 on both the variants – Rs 13,499 for 6GB + 64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for 6GB + 128GB variant. The device will be available across Mi.com, Flipkart, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and authorized retail partners.

Xiaomi 13 Pro will also sell at a discounted price of Rs 71,999. Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G series will be available for buying starting at a discount of Rs 5,899. The tablets Xiaomi Pad 5 and Redmi Pad will be available at a starting price of Rs 24,499 and Rs 12,999 respectively. The Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions will be available at a discount of up to Rs 26,500. The company is also offering discounts on laptops and other AIoT products.

During the sale, Xiaomi will also run various activities exclusively on the Mi Store App. Those winning could get products like Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV 32 and Redmi Buds 3 Lite at a price as low as Rs 10. Additionally, there will be hourly deals every day at 12PM and 6PM offering exclusive price drops for an hour. Customers who are looking to upgrade their old devices can also avail of exchange offers during the festival.