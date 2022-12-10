Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus India launch; says Redmi Note 12 series to come with two big changes

Xiaomi India CMO Anuj Sharma has shared an open letter on Twitter thanking fans for making the brand’s Redmi Note series a roaring success in the country. The letter holds subtle clues about Xiaomi, or rather, Redmi’s next launch, too.

For starters, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus with 200MP OIS main camera is all but confirmed to launch in India. It should be joined by other models, but overall, the Redmi Note 12 series will have relatively fewer models as opposed to say the Redmi Note 11, which had far too many iterations. That is not all. There is one more big change in store.

The Redmi Note 12 series phones launching in India will not be subsidised through UI-related monetisation that Redmi phones have been known for since the Redmi K20 days. In simple words, prices of the Redmi Note 12 series phones in India will be more realistic (possibly closer, or a bit higher than their pricing in China) and not as surreal as they have been in the past.

This also means that Xiaomi won’t have to rebrand a Redmi phone just so it can sell it at a certain price threshold, like say the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge which were essentially rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus. That is possibly a big reason why the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is coming to India as is, quashing ongoing rumours that Xiaomi may launch it under a different name, like say Xiaomi 12i or something.

The move to launch fewer models and remove ad-based monetisation in the Redmi Note 12 series is apparently guided by customer input, the letter shared by Sharma mentions.

“With all your input, we are rebooting what the Redmi Note stands for. Which also means correcting our missteps along the way,” Xiaomi India said, adding that “This time with the Redmi Note 12 series, based on your inputs, we will be focusing on fewer models and with each standing tall in its segment. You’ve been asking us to remove the UI-related monetisation, swapping subsidies for better experience and quality. We hear you.”

A thank you Note to all of you from Team Xiaomi



& Now the #SuperNote ⏫ pic.twitter.com/x2ev2c7rTP — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) December 9, 2022

Whether these changes will be limited to just the Redmi Note 12 series or the reboot will continue with future Redmi Note devices, in a similar fashion, only time will tell.

Redmi Note 12 series India launch timeline isn’t out yet officially but reports suggest it could be in the first week of January. As for the models incoming, the letter all but confirms that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus will be one of the models that’s coming for sure (note the highlighted 200MP OIS in the letter). Stay tuned for more.

ALSO READ | Realme 10 Pro Plus launched in India: The 10-point rough cut