Xiaomi adds Google TV software, PatchWall Plus live channels to its entry-level Smart TV A Series: Details

Xiaomi has launched the 2023 refresh of its entry-level Smart TV A series in India today. The big new update is the underlying software. All Xiaomi Smart TV A series models— 32-, 40-, and 43-inch— are running Google TV, in addition to the company’s own PatchWall UI. Xiaomi has also baked in a new app or service inside these TVs, called PatchWall Plus, for users to watch over 200 free-to-air live channels under one roof. Xiaomi Smart TV A series 2023 price in India starts at Rs 14,999 and general availability is pegged for July 25.

Xiaomi Smart TV A series is following hot on the heels of the Smart TV X Pro series, company’s first TV line-up in India to boot Google TV software. This is a step-up over Android TV seen in the previous models. Xiaomi’s first wave of TVs in India were based on Android Open Source Project or AOSP, so clearly Xiaomi has come a long way and with its most affordable TVs now getting into Google TV, one can expect the whole portfolio to get it eventually. Xiaomi also sells a Fire TV OS based Redmi TV 32-inch in India.

But coming back to the Smart TV A series, Xiaomi is offering a choice of three screen sizes: 32-, 40-, and 43-inch. The 32-inch is HD-ready while the 40- and 43-inch models are 1080p. The panels are capable of producing over 16 million colours and use Xiaomi’s Vivi Picture Engine processing. The TVs come with a 20W speaker setup and support Dolby Audio in addition to DTS:HD and DTS Virtual: X (the 32-inch model doesn’t have it).

Under the hood, the new TVs have a 4-core Cortex A35 processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Connectivity options include 2x HDMI (1x ARC for Dolby Atmos passthrough), 2x USB, Ethernet, AV, and 3,5mm audio jack. Bluetooth 5.0 and dual band Wi-Fi are available.

Xiaomi Smart TV A series India price, availability

Xiaomi Smart TV A series 32-inch is priced at Rs 14,999, 40-inch for Rs 22,999, and 43-inch for Rs 24,999. They will be available across Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and retail stores from July 25. Xiaomi has confirmed that it will sell the 32-inch model at an introductory offer price of Rs 13,999.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.