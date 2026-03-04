It has been reported that Xiaomi is working on its Xiaomi 18 series for the Chinese market. The series will reportedly include Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 18 Ultra. Based on the early rumors and leaks surrounding the upcoming Xiaomi 18 series, it is likely going to boast improved cameras over its predecessors. The Xiaomi 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max devices are likely going to feature 200-megapixel cameras and might be launched in the latter half of the year.

Xiaomi 18 series camera leak details:

According to a Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station, translated from Chinese, the engineering prototype of the Xiaomi 18 series comprises a 200-megapixel primary camera with a large sensor size of 1/1.28 inches. It is believed that the camera of the Xiaomi 18 series will comprise a dual 200-megapixel camera, which will be a major improvement compared to the Xiaomi 17 series and will provide better camera performance in the upcoming Xiaomi 18 series flagships.

In another Weibo post, the same tipster revealed that the higher-screen-size versions of the Xiaomi 18 series will be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

In the engineering prototype of the Xiaomi 18 series, the camera will be equipped with a 200-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.3-inch OV52B sensor or a 200-megapixel sensor with a 1/1.12-inch OVB0D LOFIC sensor. Although the models were not mentioned in the Weibo posts, the comments on the posts hint that the devices in question are the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max versions of the upcoming Xiaomi 18 series flagships.

If this is true, then this would mean a major step-up in camera technology compared to the previous generation. For comparison, the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max models come equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera, for selfies and video calls, also has a 50-megapixel sensor in these models.

Xiaomi 18 series display:

The standard version of the Xiaomi 18 is expected to have a slightly larger display, measuring 6.4 inches, compared to the 6.3-inch display found in the Xiaomi 17 model. The Xiaomi 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max models are expected to come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, while the Xiaomi 18 Ultra model is expected to come equipped with the more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor.